We need to import cash: Chinamasa

Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa has said the government has a need to import cash so as to deal with the serious liquidity crunch that has affected the country. This insinuate that there is no need to relay on Bond notes as a means of dealing with liquidity problems which affected the country.

The minister made the remarks during the presentation of the annual national budget. He also said the government needs to manage its expenditure to avoid the over spending and emphasized on the issue of amnesty on all those who have been externalizing cash to return it within three months.

SOURCE: Online