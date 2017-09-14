Mutsvangwa backs Tsvangirai, says War Vets will not vote for Mugabe, Zanu PF

Zimbabwe war veterans leader Christopher Mutsvangwa has made an announcement indicating that his association is joining the main opposition party so to de-campaign President Robert Mugabe political organisation ahead of 2008 elections.

Mutsvangwa said this in Harare yesterday, Wednesday 13th September, when he addressed journalists.

He said they have started a campaign against Mugabe because of his association with a Zanu PF faction known as the G-40 which is fronting his wife Grace to succeed him .

“We are democrats and we are going to support any politician who is needed by the people on the ground. We are supporting anyone who is not G-40(Zanu PF) regardless of political affiliation,” said Mutsvangwa in a veiled proTsvangirai-MDC tone.

Mutsvangwa said they are uniting with all progressive forces(opposition movements) to get on the ground throughout the country and fight against Grace Mugabe led G-40 faction.

“We have an issue with the G-40, and anybody else who is progressive will get our support,”said Mutsvangwa.