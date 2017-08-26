BREAKING: Mnangagwa ally ‘Energy Mutodi’ beaten over Mugabe insults..PICTURES

Grace Mugabe, Kasukuwere gang pounce on Energy Mutodi

Members of a terror group called Children of Zimbabwe War Veterans Association (COZWA) that is sympathetic to the G40 faction in ZANU PF yesterday went on a rampage and beat up ZANU PF member Energy Mutodi after they spotted him having drinks at a local hotel.

Mutodi openly supports VP Emmerson Mnangagwa to succeed President Mugabe at the the expense of his wife Amai Grace.

It all started when the COZWA kingpin Munyaradzi Shoko, Jeppy Jaboon and another unidentified man stormed into the bar section of the hotel and went straight to where Mutodi was sitted with his friends.

They then demanded to know why the businessman was against the First Family. Hanxi, “Ko iwewe Mutodi hindaa uchinetsana ne First Family iwewe.

Wakandwa mukati but uri kubuda uchiposta hindaa?” Mutodi replied saying he had nothing against anyone. While Mutodi was still speaking to Shoko, the other members of the terror group grabbed him by the collar and began to rain blows at him, attracting the attention of the hotel security.

They also started to take a video of the scene.

They were however overpowered by the hotel staff that rounded them up and forced them out of the bar. The hotel staff also asked them to delete the videos they had taken that they had intended to show to their superiors.

The group is said to be loyal to ZANU PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere.

During the rage, Mutodi’s jacket was torn apart.