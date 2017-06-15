Murowa diamonds gives back to the community

Murowa Diamonds has taken social responsibility to another level at Baradzanwa Primary where they developed infrastructure which is worth over $450 000 inclusive of a borehole, electrification of the school and also building a bridge.

At the Handover and takeover ribbon cutting ceremony The MP and Deputy Minister of Mines ,Freddy Moyo thanked Murowa Diamonds and RioZim for giving back to society and also empowering the community people as stated by Zimasset.

‘’We thank Murowa Diamonds and RioZim for giving back to society and making education a number one priority for these children.

‘’The company is also empowering people in the surrounding areas by giving them contracts to work as per stated by the Zimasset’’.

Murowa Diamonds Board Chairman Lovemore Chihota commented that the future of Zimbabwe lies in the children so it is important to give them access to education.