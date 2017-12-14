Mugabe’s prophet arrested

HARARE: A man has appeared in court after being apprehended with a firearm and fake intelligence services identity documents at events recently officiated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Guthrie Chirodzero, 40, however denied targeting the new president, claiming he was a prophet and used to provide healings services to former President Robert Mugabe and his family.

The suspect appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa accused of taking a firearm to a public gathering. He also faces forgery and impersonation charges. Court heard that after being arrested Chirodzero was found in possession of fake identity documents including a driver’s licence, as well as fake Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) and Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission cards.

Prosecutors say he attended the swearing-in of new ministers by President Mnangagwa and positioned himself close to the Zanu PF leader while pretending to be a CIO officer. He had used the fake documents to gain entry into State House where the event was held.

Again on December 6, and armed with the same identity cards and a pistol, Chirodzero went to Josiah Magamba Tongogara army barracks where the President was officiating at the renaming of the former KGVI facility. He again positioned himself close to the President but a military intelligence officer became suspicious and confronted him, asking about his purpose at the function.

Court heard Chirodzero then produced his fake CIO ID. The suspicious military officer took the ID to other CIO officers who confirmed that it was fake. Upon realising that he was in danger Chirodzero vanished from the VIP section at the event. He was later intercepted and found in possession of a pistol and the fake ID’s upon beings searched. Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.

SOURCE: New Zimbabwe