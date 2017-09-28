They want me out , they won’t succeed: Mugabe blasts Lacoste Judas

HARARE: President Mugabe has slammed what he called Judases close to him who are trying to force him out of power.

“To those who are scheming to effect regime change, they will not succeed. Chigaro ichi hachisi chekubvuta,” he said at the burial of Gogo Msika at the Nagtional Heroes Acre.

“There are those who tamper with our currency to trigger inflation. Those people are among us. Like Jesus said, that those we eat with are the ones who will sell us out. The Judas Iscariots of our times. Lets us pluck them off

“Some of them want to use the confusion to effect regime change. Zvino chigaro ichi handina kuita chekubvuta. Ndakapihwa nevanhu. Saka handidi nacho. Chigaro ichi ndechenyu. Nanhasi ndakati zete pachiri.”

Party insiders believe the Judases is a veiled message directed at VP Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Lacoste faction that is openly opposed to the idea of First Lady Grace Mugabe succeeding her husband.

Lacoste wants Mugabe to resign as soon as possible and handover power to the feared Midlands godfather, Emmerson D Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa is under scrutiny after the country recently plunged into 2008 like crises while he was Acting President. zimnewsnet