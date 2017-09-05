LATEST: Zanu PF Politiburo meeting today, Mnangagwa poisoning on agenda

HARARE: The Zanu-PF Politburo is meeting today at the party’s national headquarters, with various issues up for discussion including VP Mnangagwa poisoning and factional unrest in his Midlands and Masvingo bases, government sources have revealed.

Zanu-pf secretary for Administration Ignatius Chombo yesterday confirmed the meeting of the Politburo, adding that the agenda would be made known to members before the meeting.

“There will be a Politburo meeting on Wednesday (today) followed by a Central Committee on Friday. The agenda will be availed to members while the media will be informed about deliberations later,” Chombo said.

The 106th Ordinary Meeting of the Central Committee will also be at the party headquarters and will be addressed by President Mugabe.