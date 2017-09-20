PHOTOS of Mugabe sleeping at UN disturbing and disgusting

Recent photos of President Mugabe sleeping at the U.N. are disturbing and disgusting to every citizen whose hard earned taxpayer’s money is wasted on funding the trip of this octogenarian.

As #Tajamuka/Sesjikile we have continuously and repeatedly stated that President Mugabe is no longer physically and mentally fit or capable to superintend over the affairs of our country. We made several clarion calls last year for him to step down and surrender power to someone else other than his wife.

We even approached Zimbabwe’s constitutional court seeking an order declaring President Mugabe as morally, physically, mentally and spiritually incapable to govern. We were dismissed on technicalities.

Today Mugabe’s unfitness is too glaring. It no longer needs any court order. He should go immediately.

*#Tajamuka/Sesjikile Campaign*