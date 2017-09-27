Mugabe to reshuffle Cabinet

President Robert Mugabe has dropped the clearest hint that he might reshuffle his Cabinet anytime soon to weed out elements seen as fomenting discord in his government.

He said he was aware of saboteurs’ who wanted to incite people against his government ahead of next year’s general elections and questioned why the panic buying which happened over the weekend occurred while he was away.

“Yes, price hikes would be dealt with in the next few days. Those hiking prices are saboteurs of the state,” Mugabe said.

There has been what the government says is an artificial shortage of basic commodities, a ploy for a section of people to benefit from the squeeze. Photos emerged of people queuing at fuel stations over the weekend. daily news