Mugabe orders tight security at Zanu PF meeting

There was uncharacteristic heavy security at the 309th ordinary session of the Zanu PF politburo that ended at the party headquarters late last night.

Addressing journalists at the end of the Politburo meeting, which was held amid tight security where mobile phones were not allowed in the boardroom where the meeting was held, Secretary for Information and Publicity, Simon Khaya Moyo said despite major challenges of liquidity constraints and logistics for the movement of bulk mineral commodities, the mining sector remains the country’s economic mainstay.

Asked about the fate of Kasukuwere following the protests against him, Khaya Moyo said the issue was not discussed.

He also did not reveal the findings of the Advocate Jacob Mudenda’s inquiry into the allegations against Kasukuwere. state media