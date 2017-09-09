‘Mugabe nearly dies from poisoned food, Sekeramayi called to his bedroom’

BINDURA: President Mugabe was poisoned in Manicaland and spent a week in bed, according to his wife, Doctor Amai Grace.
She revealed this at Bindura rally saying he fell ill, vomiting and had diarrhea for a week. He was so weak that he had to have drugs intravenously.
Grace said Mugabe “had to call Sekeramayi into our bedroom as the President couldn’t get up from bed.”
She also said he was poisoned and lost 4 kilogrammes in one night. Grace said “they never told anyone” about the poisoning.
She was rebutting claims that VP Mnangagwa was poisoned.