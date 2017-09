‘Mugabe nearly dies from poisoned food, Sekeramayi called to his bedroom’

BINDURA: President Mugabe was poisoned in Manicaland and spent a week in bed, according to his wife, Doctor Amai Grace.

She revealed this at  Bindura rally saying he fell ill, vomiting and had diarrhea for a week. He was so weak that he had to have drugs intravenously.