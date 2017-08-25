Mugabe grilled over retirement plans, flees meeting

President Robert Mugabe left the SADC Summit prematurely after being grilled by regional leaders over his retirement plans, sources have revealed.

The 93-year-old President who has been in power since 1980, stands accused of gross violation of human rights and dictatorship.

Mugabe was asked when was he retiring and why he was not implementing reforms as per the GPA agreement.

The SADC leaders told him in his face “that he was a liability in the region,” a source said.

“Mugabe the man who always thought that he was feared in the region was reduced to nothing as speaker after speaker complained about how he was mistreating Zimbabweans, he sat quietly and was not able to defend himself because of old age,” they continued.

Mugabe was embarrassed to an extent that he had to leave before the summit ended, agencies