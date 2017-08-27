Mugabe flies out of Harare

Embattled Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has flown to Victoria Falls ahead of the opening ceremony of the 67th World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Committee for Africa Conference, which begins tomorrow and runs until the 1stof September.

He was welcomed at the Victoria International Airport by the Matabeleland North Minister of State, Ambassador Cain Mathema, the Minister of Health and Child Care Dr David Parirenyatwa, the Minister of Sport and Recreation Makhosini Hlongwane, the Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Aldrin Musiiwa, Victoria Falls Mayor Sifiso Mpofu, services chiefs and other government officials.

The President is expected to address about 33 ministers of health from Africa and other health development partners who are attending the high profile meeting aimed at improving the well-being of people on the African continent. state media