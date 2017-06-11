MUGABE flies back from America

Harare: President Robert Mugabe has arrived back from New York, USA, where he attended a meeting on management oceans and seas.

He was accompanied by his entire family, government ministers; Simbarashe Mumbengegwi and Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri and other senior government officials.

Mugabe was received at the Harare International Airport the two vice presidents; Emmerson Mnangagwa and Cde Phelekezela Mphoko, the Minister of State for Harare Miriam Chikukwa, cabinet ministers and service chiefs. state media