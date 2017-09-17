Mugabe family arrives in News York

President Robert Mugabe has arrived in New York, US to attend the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

He was met at the JFK International Airport by the Zimbabwean representative to the United Nations (UN), Ambassador Fredrick Shava and embassy staff.

Mugabe is accompanied to the UN by the First Lady Dr Amai Grace Mugabe, his children, grandchild, in-laws and few government officials.

Zimbabwe has on several fora voiced its concerns in light of the Ezulwini consensus for the democratization of the UN system, and has also condemned illegal western sanctions on the country.

When President Mugabe addresses the UNGA later this week, he is expected to move national concerns, those of SADC, African Union (AU) and those of the developing world.

The UN General Assembly debate will open on Tuesday the 19th and end on the 25th of this month.

Meanwhile, VP Emmerson Mnangagwa has taken over as Acting President of the Republic while Mugabe is away.

zimnewsnet|state media