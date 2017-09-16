Mugabe’s entire family flies to New York for UN Summit

President Robert Mugabe, his wife, amai Grace and his family have left Harare for New York to attend to the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.

Bona, her husband and son, Chatunga, Grace’s son Russell Goreraza and other relatives are part of the strong 70 team that is travelling to New York to watch Mugabe dozing at the UN. Also on the plane are the Minister of Foreign Affairs Simbarashe Mumbengegwi and Industry and Commerce Minister of Mike Bimha.

The UN General Assembly debate will open on Tuesday the 19th and end on the 25th of this month. agencies