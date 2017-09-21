Mugabe blasts clueless Chiyangwa

FORMER Zifa president Leo Mugabe has called on the current boss at the local football governing body Philip Chiyangwa to step down as the chairman of the Zifa Referees Committee in the wake of his embarrassing gaffe, which his critics argue has brought the local game into disrepute.

Mugabe’s comments come in the wake of Chiyangwa’s farcical decision to rescind Dynamos striker Christian Ntouba Epoupa’s red card thickens.

And Mugabe, a former Caf executive committee member – who served as Zifa president between 1994 and 2002 – weighed in, saying Chiyangwa should just swallow his pride and do the honourable thing to avoid further embarrassment.

“It’s not ideal at all to have the Zifa president chairing the Referees Committee because it [the committee] makes decisions, which can be appealed and the appeal process is such that the matter will end up with the Zifa board,” Mugabe told Sports World in an interview on Friday.

“There is clear conflict of interest because, as the president, you would want a situation where due process is followed and if it’s you who is not following due process, who is overseeing who?” Mugabe quipped.

“In any case, this game was not a Zifa game, it was a PSL match played under its rules and regulations and the person that I find out of sight is the person who took that compliant to the Zifa board.”

Chiyangwa, who has no prior experience in football officiating, last year appointed himself chairman of the Zifa Referees Committee, which also includes Gladmore Muzambi (vice-chairperson), Kainos Mavhuna, Japhet Mufiri, Thabani Mkanjo, Musa Ntonga.