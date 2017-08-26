Mugabe blames Mnangagwa for Muzenda woes, rubbishes poison story

Harare:President Mugabe has dismissed VP Emmerson Mnangagwa poison rumours saying leaders get sick like everyone else.

“You hear people, someone has fallen sick and they say aroiwa. That’s lack of ideological knowledge. A leader akarwara anonzi aroiwa, ah, when did this start! Technology is advanced and we encourage people to go for constant check ups. Certain diseases attack. The bodies are not ours,” he said at the burial of Maud Muzenda and George Rutanhire.

He said he had also been accused of witchcraft. He also said at one time Minister of Mines Chidakwa told him that he was not well.

“I encouraged him to go for a check up. He came back to me exclaiming at what we saw. He said after tests, he saw fat in his own blood and was advised that it is the same fat that blocks veins and blood struggles to be pumped around the body.”

Mugabe also revealed that the late Simon Muzenda was chased away from Gweru by Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He said Muzenda complained that boys from Gweru pestered him to go back to his own home area.

“I asked who are those and he told me, Emmerson and others. That is how he went back and he started working from Masvingo together with the likes of Josaya Hungwe.” agencies.