Mugabe beds wife, smallhouse, on same bed while the other watches

BULAWAYO: A small house has moved into her married lover’s one roomed lodgings in Bulawayo, leaving the man’s wife traumatised as the pair romp in her presence.

Bulawayo magistrate Adelaide Mbeure has now ordered Ticharwa Mugabe’s mistress Paidamoyo Muranzi to stay away from his wife Cynthia Mugabe. Cynthia said she could no longer stomach seeing Muranzi enjoying s.ex with her husband.

“I got married to Ticharwa Mugabe in 2015 under the Marriages Act Chapter 5: 11. The respondent is my husband’s girlfriend. She has been emotionally abusing me. The abuse started on 24 June this year when she moved in to our one-roomed house claiming she had been chased away by her parents.

“Since then we have been asking her to move out but she is refusing. Just imagine Muranzi and my husband go to an extent of having s.ex in my presence and this psychologically disturbs me,” said an emotional Cynthia.

Paidamoyo said was also customarily married to Ticharwa adding that he was habitually taking turns to have sexual intercourse with them in full view of each other.

“I am also married to Ticharwa but customarily. When I got married to him, I was not aware that the two were married under Chapter 5:11. It is true that I am having sexual intercourse with Ticharwa in her presence. Our husband said we should take turns to have sexual intercourse with him and she is also enjoying it with him in my presence.

“I am now surprised that she is saying I am abusing her yet she is the one who invited me from the rural areas to come and stay with them. She even phoned me before she gave me money for bus fare to our husband so that I come and stay with them,” said Muranzi.