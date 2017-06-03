Mugabe, Grace fly out of Zimbabwe

Harare: Zimbabwe’s 93-year-old leader President Robert Mugabe left the capital for New York Saturday evening to attend a conference to support sustainable development goal (SDG) number 14.

The meeting is mainly about sustainable use of oceans and seas.

The President is accompanied by the First Lady, Grace Mugabe, Bona Mugabe-Chikore, her husband Simba, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Simbarashe Mumbengegwi and Environment, Water and Climate Minister, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri.

He was seen of at the Harare International Airport by Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and several other government officials.

The conference in New York will be co-hosted by the governments of Fiji and Sweden at the United Nations headquarters in New York, from Monday to the 9th of this month and will coincide with World Oceans Day which is on the 8th of this month.

The theme of the conference is, ‘Our Oceans Our Future: Partnering for the Implementation of Sustainable Development Goal no.14’.

The Ocean Conference is expected to adopt a declaration in the form of a call for action to support the implementation of SDG no. 14.

VP Mnangagwa is the Acting President.