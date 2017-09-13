Mugabe appoints Grace

First Lady Grace Mugabe has been appointed by her husband, President Mugabe to a five member elections directorate to spearhead Zanu PF preparations for next year’s elections.

The other members are Secretary for Administration, Ignatius Chombo, National Political Commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere, Secretary for Legal Affairs, Patrick Chinamasa and Secretary for the Youth League, Kudzanayi Chipanga.

The directorate which was appointed last week has also five working sub committees namely, management, chaired by Kasukuwere, Research chaired by Professor Jonathan Moyo, Finance and Logistics headed by Obert Mpofu, Security chaired by Kembo Mohadi and Legal Affairs chaired by Chinamasa.