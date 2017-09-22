2017 UN SPEECH :President Mugabe blasts Donald Trump

Donald Trump is a Giant Gold Goliath: Says Mugabe

President Mugabe has mocked US President Donald Trump, describing him as the “Giant Gold Goliath.”

“Some of us were,” Mugabe said, pausing for emphasis, “embarrassed, if not frightened, by what appeared to be the return of the biblical Giant Gold Goliath.”

“Are we having a return of Goliath to our midst, who threatens the extinction of other countries?” he asked, triggering applause in the hall as two junior US diplomats listened expressionless.

“And may I say to the United States president, Mr. Trump, please blow your trumpet — blow your trumpet in a musical way towards the values of unity, peace, cooperation, togetherness, dialogue, which we have always stood for and which are well-writ in our very sacred document, the Charter of the United Nations.”

Trump stunned longtime UN watchers on Tuesday by threatening from the podium to “totally destroy” North Korea, describing its leader Kim Jong-Un as “Rocket Man.”

