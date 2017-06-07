Mnangagwa unhappy with Zim roadblocks

Harare: Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday urged the Ministries of Tourism and Hospitality Industry and Home Affairs to strike a balance between public safety and the convenience of tourists following numerous complaints of harassment at roadblocks.

Mnangagwa said this in Harare yesterday at the launch of the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development.

“I am aware that the issue of roadblocks has been raised by a number of tourists. As Government, we remain committed to the free movement of tourists and the need to ensure their safety,” said Mnangagwa.

“I therefore urge the two Ministries of Home Affairs and Tourism and Hospitality Industry to sit down together under one roof and further determine how the need for safety and movement of tourists can be guaranteed. In the same vein, I also want to commend the ZRP, the visiting public and tourists especially in the Victoria Falls area, for their cooperation,” he said. state media