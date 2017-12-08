Mnangagwa wanted Chamisa in his govt

A dark cloud continues to hang over the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) president, Morgan Tsvangirai, on whether or not he did in fact deny his officials an opportunity to join President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s new Cabinet.

One of that party’s avid supporters and activist, Rita Moyo, took to Facebook to express her anger at how their president was not being completely honest with supporters regarding how he had blocked party officials from being co-opted into President Mnangagwa’s cabinet.

“In the MDC, they wanted specifically Nelson Chamisa and a few others.

“They even had meetings with Chamisa and others before (President) Mnangagwa’s inauguration and Chamisa had agreed to serve under Mnangagwa’s new government as Minister,” bemoaned Moyo.

Moyo further lamented how the chosen MDC-T officials were bullied into turning down cabinet posts as they feared backlash from their ailing leader.

“Chamisa developed cold feet on the last minute and he informed them (President Mnangagwa) that he was afraid of being expelled from the MDC if he defies Tsvangirai (by joining the new cabinet),” wrote Moyo on her Facebook wall.

Chamisa’s own reservations were reflected in his responses to the matter as he was not quick to dismiss President Mnangagwa’s Special Advisor, Christopher Mutsvangwa’s assertion that Tsvangirai had blocked his people from accepting cabinet post if he was not included.

Chamisa chose to be diplomatic in his response on social media platform, tweeter, as he wrote; “Not to my knowledge. According to Pres MT there was no dialogue at all.”

He chose to throw the matter back to his principal and not give a direct answer himself, which is puzzling that he would not have an answer since he is one of that party’s Vice Presidents.