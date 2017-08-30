Mnangagwa returns to work

HARARE:Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has returned to work after spending weeks away from his official duties following emergency surgery prompted by a suspected and alleged poison attack at a youth interface rally in Gwanda early this month.

Mnangagwa made appearances at his Munhumutapa Offices and New Government Complex on Monday before going home at around 3pm.

“The VP was in the office on Monday. He is one person who cannot sit idly so he made surprise visits to his offices to clear some of the work that had been piling since he was away. He went home just after 3pm.

“He is due in Cabinet today (yesterday) and is also likely to be in Gweru on Friday for President Robert Mugabe’s youth interface rally,” an associate of Mnangagwa told the Daily News yesterday.

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba was not picking up his phone to confirm Mnangagwa’s “return” to work.

Mnangagwa had to be rushed to South Africa three weeks ago after falling ill while attending a Zanu PF youth interface rally in Gwanda. daily news