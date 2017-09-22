Mnangagwa Project gets foreign support

Kenya says it is set to adopt and implement the command agriculture to improve its food production following the successful implementation of the programme by Zimbabwe this farming season.

The successful implementation of the command agriculture has attracted positive attention from fellow African countries.

Kenyan Ambassador Ms Lucy Chelimo revealed this after paying a courtesy call on Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa at his Munhumutapa offices today.

She said her country will implement the command agriculture to increase production.

The Ambassador said there is potential for partnerships between the two countries in the air line sector.

The Kenyan Air Lines fly 27 times to Zimbabwe every week.

In a related development the Swedish government said it will be rolling out US$40 million every year to fund developmental activities in Zimbabwe with climate change issues being one focal point.

Swedish Ambassador Ms Sofia Calltorp revealed in an interview after meeting the Acting President that her government has embarked on a long term development strategy that is expected to strengthen economic ties with Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe and Sweden enjoy economic relations that saw partnerships in various economic spheres.

The commitment by Sweden is an indication that despite illegal economic sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe, more countries are willing to work with the country (Zimbabwe) and improve economic ties.