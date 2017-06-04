Sekeramayi ‘joy’ as Mugabe anoints him successor

Mnangagwa falls by the wayside…Mugabe finally makes a move about his successor..Zim President could have given the biggest hint yet of his preferred man on Friday

Harare: Following controversial revelations that VP Emmerson Mnangagwa will never lead Zanu-PF let alone Zimbabwe, the ‘humble man” rumoured to be on the verge of taking the country’s top job has failed to capitalise on the buzz instead choosing to distance himself from the ‘soon to be announced’ State House vacancy.

Minister of Defence Sydney Sekeramayi has expressed ‘no joy’ over Jonathan Moyo’s description of him as ‘the ideal person’ to take over the reigns from President Mugabe.

On Thursday last week, Moyo told a Sapes Trust Policy Dialogue in Harare that Dr Sekeramayi was the highest-ranking Zanu-PF member after President Mugabe and stood in good stead to take over as Head of State and Government.

He then attacked Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa and also tried to pit him against VP Phelekezela Mphoko in what observers said was a divisive attempt to play senior officials against each other for his own ends.

Sources said Dr Sekeremayi was furious with Prof Moyo, and appearing visibly shaken by the attempt to drag him into successionist and factional politics, the Defence Minister opened up to state media about his predicament:

“Please, they must leave me in peace. Why drag me into those things?”

Mnangagwa apologist and Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association chair Mr Christopher Mutsvangwa did not have kind words for Moyo:

“Imagine Judas Iscariot sitting in judgement over the (other 11) apostles that stuck all the way to the cross with Jesus Christ?

“Now Jonso (Prof Moyo) had his mark sheet, doling out scores to self-chosen recipients of the equivalent of Oscars of the Zimbabwe Revolution – all in a phoney undertaking that reeks of apostasy and treachery through and through . . . Jonso the war time deserter and treacherous spy never was Zanu-PF.”

Prof Moyo made the succession remarks while in the company of pro-Grace Mugabe elements; Saviour Kasukuwere and Patrick Zhuwao, who are all alleged to be the muscles and brains behind G40 faction.

Zhuwao said he fully supported Moyo’s exhortation that “The time has come for the silent majority to stand up and speak up”.

Zhuwao, who is Mugabe’s closest blood relative in government after daughter Bona, went on to tell reporters that Moyo’s remarks were very credible as an academic analysis.

Legal expert Alex Magaisa also said Moyo appeared to have the backing of Mugabe or first lady Grace for him to throw Sekeramayi’s name into the ring.

Meanwhile, President Robert Mugabe could have given the biggest hint yet of his preferred successor after his first campaign event on Friday.

At the Marondera rally, Sekeramayi was uncharacteristically given the rare opportunity to give a vote of thanks, which is usually reserved for Mugabe’s two deputies, Mnangagwa and his counterpart Phelekezela Mphoko.

Analysts said Moyo’s utterances and the events at the Marondera rally were a clear indication that Mugabe might be finally making a move about his successor as concerns mount about his failing health.