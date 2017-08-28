Mnangagwa ends silence, thanks God for sparing his life

VP Emmerson Mnangagwa ended weeks of silence on his alleged poisoning by thanking God for sparing his life during the sudden illness in Gwanda which saw him being airlifted to SA for emergency this month.

Mnangagwa who turns 75 next month is touted as possible successor to President Robert Mugabe.

He said everyone was a flower in God’s garden.

The Vice President’s supporters believe that he could have died from food poisoning he allegedly swallowed during a Zanu PF meeting in Gwanda.

President Mugabe has however trashed the poison theory telling his party supporters over the weekend that Mnangagwa was just ‘a sick man’.