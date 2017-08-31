Mnangagwa cannot lead until 2019 elective congress: Zanu PF

Those who aspire to takeover from President Mugabe should wait for the next congress in 2019 because a decision of who will lead Zanu PF was made in 2014 during the party’s elective congress where the world’s oldest leader was endorsed as the party’s candidate for the 2018 elections.

This was said by Zanu PF Secretary for Administration, Dr Ignatius Chombo when he addressed thousands of Zanu PF supporters who attended a solidarity march for President Mugabe and the First Lady, Dr Mugabe, who is the party’s Secretary for Women Affairs.

In veiled message aimed at VP Mnangagwa and his allies, Dr Chombo emphasised that party cadres have to wait for the next elective congress where those who aspire to hold the highest office in the land will be free to express their desires.

“The decision of who will lead the revolutionary party was made in 2014 at the party’s elective congress where Cde Mugabe was endorsed as the party’s candidate for the 2018 elections. Those who aspire to hold the highest position in the party should wait for the next congress in 2019. Kana pane zvinonetsa muparty hatimhanye kusocial media, let’s use the proper channels,” said Dr Chombo.

Meanwhile, VP Mnangagwa’s faction was directly attacked by rival politicians during the march for plotting to takeover power from Mugabe while he was still the party’s President.

Controversial war vet, Mandiitawepiko Chimene also took time to downplay alleged Mnangagwa food poisoning saying the VP ‘likely ate a rotten fruit’.