Mnangagwa breathes fire over externalised cash

ZANU-PF First Secretary and President Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa has revealed that he has a list of all people who have externalised money and he will name and shame those who do not return it by March next year.

Addressing a ZANU-PF Central Committee meeting, at the party headquarters in Harare today, President Mnangagwa said he will come down hard on corruption.

The party will tomorrow hold its extraordinary congress in Harare to endorse the central committee resolution which catapulted him to the helm of the party, following the recall of former President Cde Robert Mugabe.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa has officially opened the 107th Zanu-PF Central Committee session at the party headquarters in Harare.

Giving his opening remarks, President Mnangagwa called on the ruling party to learn from their past experiences and move forward as in unity focusing on the 2018 harmonised elections.

“Being the party of national liberation, national unity and development, our deeds or misdeeds reverberate throughout the nation. This is the heavy responsibility we all carry. I make this observation in view of recent developments which affected our nation in a major way.

“This is with reference to attempts by a cabal of counter revolutionaries, infiltrators and foreign agents who went under the moniker of G40, to destabilise our party and hijack our revolution. As a result of their activities, the negative development in our party echoed throughout our nation,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said there was a need for the party constitution to be followed without deviation adding that no one individual or group was superior to the constitution.

“The trying times we went through as a party undoubtedly tested our resilience. Events preceding this congress also allowed our qualities as the party to show and shine, principally the quality that enables us to show mercy that genuinely err, while working hard to rehabilitate them in order to re-integrate them into the party fold,” he said.

The extraordinary party congress is being held under the theme; “Consolidating the gains of ZimAsset through Unity, Peace and Development.”

More to follow…