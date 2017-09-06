BREAKING: Mnangagwa suffers double blows…Energy Mutodi expelled from Zanu PF, Chinomona demoted

HARARE: It never rains but pours for the embattled Zimbabwe vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa as Zanu PF has expelled his disciple musician-cum-politician, Energy Mutodi from the party; His other supporter Mabel Chinomona has been relieved of her position as the Women’s League National Commissar.

Speaking at the party headquarters after a Politburo meeting in Harare today, Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo, did not give the reasons for Mutodi’s expulsion and Chinomona’s relief of her duties.

However, the controversial Mutodi has of late been accused of causing confusion in the party, and was recently arrested for sensationally claiming that Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa was poisoned by Politburo members, Dr Sydney Sekeramayi and Dr David Parirenyatwa.

Also speaking after Politburo meeting, Ambassador Khaya Moyo confirmed the Politburo’s decision to lift suspensions on repented rebels who are all now linked to Grace Mugabe backed G40 faction.

These are Enock Porusingazi, Jebby Jaboon and Chairman of Mashonaland Central Dickson Mafios, Mashonaland Central Provincial Secretary for Administration Wonder Mashange, Goodwills Masimirembwa, Molly Mpofu, Angeline Masuku and Petronela Kagonye.

Khaya Moyo said the lifting of suspensions was done as the party’s constitution was not followed when the suspensions were effected, adding that those who have bounced back are now ordinary members of the party.