DISTURBING PICTURES: Gweru man burns cheating girlfriend with petrol

Tinashe Zisengwe

A Gweru man is suspected to have roasted his live in girlfriend with petrol over alleged infidelity issues.

Shepherd Muringani(pictured) who was arrested yesterday night, ensued in a verbal dispute with his live in girlfriend Priscilla Munyanyi whom he accused of cheating on him, dating other men and going out to a beerhall pubs against his wishes.

He allegedly poured petrol on Priscilla before setting set her on fire.

Priscilla Munyanyi is battling for her life at Gweru Provincial Hospital where she is admitted.

The duo were residing in Mkoba 12 infill, Gweru.

According to zimnews.net sources, Muringani is a mechanic who is married to a woman from the same neighbourhood and he started living with Priscilla three years back.

