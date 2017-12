Mines Minister Chidhakwa Arrested

Former Minister of Mines Walter Chidhakwa is reported to have been arrested for corrupt activities.

This follows right after Operation Restore Legacy, which was targeted at the criminals around former president Robert Mugabe folded up on Monday. However the new government headed by president Mnangagwa has taken a zero tolerance stance against corruption and still continues to bring to the book high placed officials who abused their offices and were involved in corrupt activities.

More to follow