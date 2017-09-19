Mighty Warriors march on to COSAFA semifinals…Play Kenya on next match

Kenya sealed their place in the semifinals of the 2017 COSAFA Women’s Championships on Monday and in doing so booked a passage for tournament hosts Zimbabwe as well.
Kenya defeated Swaziland 1-0 to take top spot in Group B, a result that also meant that Group A runners-up Zimbabwe advanced as the best second-placed team.
The East Africans will now take on Zimbabwe in Thursday’s second semifinal at the Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo (16h00 local; 14h00 GMT), with Zambia and South Africa to contest the earlier fixture (13h00 local; 11h00 GMT) at the same venue.
Kenya needed a late goal from Mercy Achieng to seal their victory, which leaves them as the only team with a 100 percent record in the competition.