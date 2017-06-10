PICTURES: Tsvangirai promises US$100 billion at MDCT mass rally in Gweru,

Gweru: MDC T leader Morgan Tsvangirai addressing thousands of people at a mass rally yesterday, Saturday, at Mkoba Stadium, Gweru, said Zimbabweans should vote wisely in order to head for a US$ 100 billion economy.

” 100 billion economy awaits Zimbabwe, lets vote wisely. The future of this country is in our hands,” said Tsvangirai.

Thousands of Gweru residents and surrounding areas confronted sub-zero temperatures to attend the mass rally.

Vice president and energetic leader Nelson Chamisa, Tsvangirai’s wife Elizabeth accompanied the Ex Prime Minister.