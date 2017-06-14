Woman gang raped at gunpoint in front of children

By Shakespeare Muzavazi

In a shocking incident that has left Mberengwa villagers in fear, a four-man gang is alleged to have taken turns to rape a defenseless woman at gunpoint with her three children watching in horror, Zimnews.net can exclusively reveal.

The woman from Bulalani village under Chief Matyebadza, Mberengwa West, is alleged to have been gang raped at gunpoint by four men at her matrimonial home at midnight.

Efforts to get comment from police were fruitless as Midlands Acting Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende was not reachable.

An impeccable source who chose anonymity for the fear of victimization told this reporter that, “the woman was sleeping with her three children at her home on May 30, 2017 when four men whom she did not know entered her house and forced her to surrender all the money she had.

“The accused parsons were armed with a gun.

“After she failed to produce any money the four then took turns to rape her with the three kids watching in horror,” disclosed the source.

The source also divulged that the four men would have targeted her because her husband is in South Africa where he is making a lot of money as evidenced by developments made at her home

"The husband is in South Africa where he is working and it seems as if he is making a lot of money as evidenced by the developments he is making at his home.

“The men thought that maybe they might get a lot of cash but the wife said she did not have any and that is when they went on to rape her without protection. These men were armed with a gun,” said the source.

The victim was later taken to Masase Mission Hospital the following day where she was given post exposure prophlysis to prevent her from contaminating sexually transmitted diseases and control pills to prevent pregnancy.

A report has been made to the police and a manhunt has been launched for the suspects.