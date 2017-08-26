Mbare kombi accident kills 4

4 people died this morning when a commuter omnibus they were travelling in from the city centre towards Glen Norah went through a red traffic light along Simon Mazorodze Road and collided with a lorry that was turning right at the intersection of Simon Mazorodze Road and Daniel Street turn off into Mbare National.

Three people died on the spot while the driver of the commuter omnibus died when he was being rushed to hospital.

According to the driver of the lorry, Mr Paul Chinyan’anya and two eye witnesses, the driver of the commuter omnibus did not stop at the traffic light, resulting in the accident.

Two of the deceased left home last night to attend an all night church service.

Residents of Mbare appealed to authorities to put measures that will force motorists to reduce speed as the area is becoming a black spot. zbc