Marijuana smoker forgets birthday, leaves court in stitches

by Shakespeare Muzavazi

Court attendees in Shurugwi nearly jumped out of their skins with laughter yesterday (Wednesday) after a weed smoker utterly could not remember his birthday whilst in the dock.

Shurugwi resident Magistrate Mr Sangster Tavengwa got the shock of his life when he asked Edmore Ngwenya through the interpreter to tell the court his date of birth and age but Ngwenya mumbled for than 5 minutes trying to recall his date of birth and age.

The magistrate had to ask if one had to ponder gingerly about their age and Ngwenya finally shouted I am 31 years old I was born on the 2nd of July 1986.

Ngwenya had been arraigned before the courts for unlawful possession of dangerous drugs as defined in section 157 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act .

Prosecuting, Nyengeterai Nechirvan told the court that on the 19th of June 2017 at around15:00 hrs at Donga business centre, Shurugwi; Edmore Ngwenya was found by Assistant inspector Njanji receiving a twist of prepared dagga from Tsitsi Tachiona and this led to the instant incarceration of Ngwenya and his accomplice.

Sentencing him, Magistrate Sangster Tavengwa instructed Ngwenya to pay a 30 fine or spend 5 days in prison.