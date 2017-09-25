Pastor Mawarire appears in High Court today

HARARE: Pastor Evan Mawarire is expected to appear at the High Court today.

Zimbabweans are being urged to attend the hearing in solidarity with the pastor who has rattled the regime with a facebook post condeming bond notes and food shortages.

The 40 year-old Mawarire, who is represented by Harrison Nkomo of Mhishi Nkomo Legal Practitioners, a member of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights will appear before High Court Judge Justice Priscilla Chigumba.

The Mugabe regime has lined up eight witnesses who include Crispen Makedenge, Innocent Chipangura, Patrick Romeo Moyo, Lawrence Njodzi, Marshal Dube, Jeremiah Murenje, Edmore Runganga and Mavhira Richard Mhlanga to testify against Mawarire.