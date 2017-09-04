Married woman finds new boyfriend, throws baby into Mutirikwi river

MASVINGO: Two new lovers are facing murder charges at Masvingo High Court on allegations that either one or both of them drowned a baby into Mutirikwi River so that they could start their affair without any disturbances.

Amos Chipare (38) of Village Gwatinyanya under Chief Mapanzure is accused of undressing his stepson before throwing him into the river.

Chipare is denying the allegations.

Chipare instead blames his lover Joyce Madzimure (25) of drowning her child in the river.

It is alleged that in October last year the two accused who had fallen in love the previous month agreed to get rid of the deceased who was two years. They threw the deceased into Mutirikwi River and he drowned.

The case came out after the relationship between Chipare and Madzimure collapsed. Madzimure returned to his ex-husband identified in court papers as Sigauke who wanted to know where his child was.

It was then that Madzimure told Sigauke that the child had been thrown into the river by Chipare.

This led to the arrest of Madzimure and Chipare. The body was discovered after one month by Nickson Nyangani and the Police was notified.

Madzimure said that she left her first husband for Chipare who had promised her a job and the two fell in love and started staying together as husband and wife.

The two began to move around looking for piece jobs and in October a misunderstanding broke out and Chipare told Madzimure that he no longer wanted to see her son. It is then that the child was allegedly thrown into the river. mirror