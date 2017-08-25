Masowe wild sex shocks Vapositori

A randy couple’s sounds of loud sex stopped a prayer service conducted by an Apostolic sect at a bush in Bulawayo’s Mbundane suburb.

It is reported that on Saturday last week, members of the Vashumiri Vevhangeri Apostolic Church stopped their prayer session when they heard sounds of a woman moaning in pleasure near their shrine.

The state media is reliably informed that one member asked their leader to stop the service after hearing loud sounds before suggesting that they find out what was happening.

According to a church member who only identified himself as Madzibaba Sam, when they went to investigate they found two lovebirds partially clothed and busy like rabbits.

They were reportedly na_ked from the waist and used the man’s jacket as a mat.

“I don’t know how to put it but it was a bizarre situation when our prayer proceedings were briefly stopped by a couple’s loud se_x noises. When we initially heard the sound we ignored it but later changed our minds when it continued for sometime prompting three male members to go and investigate what was happening.

“When they arrived at the scene they were shocked to discover that it was people having se_x. The man who seemed drunk didn’t panic. He even shouted at them (search team) for disturbing him,” said Madzibaba Sam. state media