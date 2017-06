Marvelous Nakamba signs for Belgian side Club Brugge

Zimbabwe football star completes Belgium move

Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has completed a move to Belgian giant Brugge. Brugge were quick to snap him from the jaws of Turkish club Galatasaray.

Another Belgian club Anderlecht and German club Wolfsburg were also after the signature of Nakamba.

Brugge will play in the Uefa Champions league next season.

We wish him success at his new club