Marondera man crushed by goods train

Tinashe Zisengwe

In a highly suspected case of suicide, an unidentified man recently died on the spot after being hit by a goods train in Marondera.

Provincial Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Tendai Mwanza disclosed that on June 7 at around 1700 hours the deceased was seen walking along the railway line and a goods train surfaced.

It is reported that upon noticing the man the engineman hooted to alert him of the impending danger.

Surprisingly the deceased turned deaf ears and continued walking along the railway.

He was then hit from behind and died on the spot.

The matter was reported to the police and the deceased’s body was taken to Marondera Provincial Hospital.