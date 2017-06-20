Man stabs village elder over opaque beer

Shakespeare Muzavazi

As Shurugwi continues to hog the headlines for the wrong reasons, a man was recently arraigned before the courts after stabbing a village elder for allegedly withholding opaque beer at a traditional memorial service.

Elton Munyariwa (28) of Gwanza village under Chief Nhema appeared before Shurugwi resident Magistrate Mr Sangster Tavengwa for attempted murder defined in Section 189 as read with section 47 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9: 23.

Prosecuting, Nyengeterai Nechirava told the court that, on the 6th of June 2017 at around 19:00hrs Elton Munyariwa attended a memorial service at Chigumbu village; Munyariwa approached Justice Chingwere (43) three times demanding a drink of opaque beer, since Chingwere was the one responsible for beer distribution he told Munyariwa that the beer will be distributed to everyone as the memorial service proceedings unfold.

Munyariwa tried to access the beer drums by force but Chingwere restrained him, after several attempts to get the beer, the accused drew an Okapi knife and stabbed Chingwere once in the stomach before escaping.

The police were instantly notified of the incident, Munyariwa was arrested aboard a commuter omnibus fleeing from his rural home.

Moreover, the accused was caught in possession of the Okapi knife he had used to stab the complainant with.

The complainant is currently admitted at Shurugwi District Hospital where he is being treated.

Magistrate Tavengwa remanded Munyariwa in custody pending trial on the 28th of this month