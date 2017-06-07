Mberengwa man rapes daughter(4), asks brothers(12,8) to watch

By Johnsias Mutonhori

A 36 year old man who allegedly raped his four year daughter in front of her two elder brothers has been caged for 18 years in prison.

The accused from Hlupeko Village under Chief Mataruse in Mberengwa was brought before regional magistrate Morgan Nemadire to answer accusation of raping his own daughter.

The court heard that on January the Father ordered his three children to go into the bedroom while their mother was out to fetch some water to a borehole which is located close to a kilometre away from their homesteads.

The father ordered the other two children one aged 12 and the other 8 to stand still and watch while he raped their sister and went on sexually victimised his daughter.

The court heard that the girl suffered pain and screamed for help but her brothers could not offer any help in fear of their father.

After raping the child, he dressed her and picked a machete from the table and threatened to stab the other children if they reported the matter to their mother or anyone.

The father asked the trio to go out but the victim could not walk. He lifted her and put her into the kitchen.

The mother did not notice anything amiss when she returned.

The man advised her to prepare food for the two children so that they can go and herd cattle.

The matter come to open when the child screamed while urinating and she told her mother that she was raped before her siblings’ eyes.

After a while the 12 year old son returned home from the grazing fields under the pretext of coming to drink some water to quest his thirst and he asked the mother to meet him outside the gate.

The mother confirmed from the duo what had happened in her absence.

She reported the matter to the police on the following day leading to the arrest of her husband.