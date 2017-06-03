Man rapes his 2 year old daughter

Fungayi Moyana

A sexually starved man in Bikita did the unthinkable when he raped his 2 year old daughter while his wife had gone to fetch some water at the borehole.

Maurice Tarisai(21) from Ruzive Village under Chief Mukanganwi in Bikita was caught red handed wiping blood from the juvenile private parts after raping her by his wife Tilda Rusike.

It is alleged that Rusike went to fetch water from a nearby borehole leaving her husband and daughter sleeping in the same bed.

When she came back she got the shock of her life to find her daughter crying with blood oozing out of her private parts and ordered her husband to remove his pants.

Tarisai refused but Rusike threatened to call the police, forcibly inspected his manhood and was shell shocked to find out that there were blood stains on his organ.

Rusike went straight to the police leading to her husband arrest.

The Juvenile was taken to Silveira Hospital where a medical report was used in court as exhibit.

Tarisai appeared before Magistrate Dambudzo Malunga and was sentenced to 18 years in prison with 3 years suspended for 5 years on condition of good behavior.