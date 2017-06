MURDER: Avenues woman killed in cold blood

Harare: We have received news that a young woman was brutally murdered early today in Avenues area Harare following an argument with her lover.

While details are very sketchy, zimnews.net has this image showing a woman with a very deep stab wound running between her stomach and privates.

According to information circulating, the lady identified as Regina Kucheza(Mai Grame), died after being attacked by one Pride Zhangande.

It is alleged that she is a sex worker and had stolen about $3000 from Zhangande at some point; and the later bedded her three times moments before taking her life.

Below is a message circulating about Regina..in Shona

Chiziwiso ndokumbira nemoyo yenyu inetsitsi kuti.mufowerd this text kuma groups akasiyana siyana.Pane mudzimai wechidiki abayiwa nebanga nhasi husiku kuma Avenue zita rake ndi Regina Kucheza kana kuti mai Grame ayimbo gara ku st Mary’s .Abaiwa mushure mekunge arara nemurume uyu three tyms .Zvinonzi last week wakambo rarazve wese akamubira mari inosvika 3000 us yaiwa mumoter yemurume uyu anonzi Pride Zhangade so please kana paine anoziwa hama kana shamwari yake ngabate Memory Gurauta pa number inonzi 0772663800 or dzinoti 04 639475 charge office ZRP or kuziwisa mapurisa aripedyo naye .Parizvino mutumbi waRegina uchiri mumaoko emapurisa . Ndatenda hangu nekukanda kwenyu sms yangu kunemamwe magroups dai mwari vakuitara nyasha Thank u