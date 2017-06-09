Man loses leg in umbrella dispute

Tinashe Zisengwe

A man rued the day he borrowed an umbrella and failed to return it back on time after his leg was axed in a brawl with the owner.

Fungai Bhokisi of Murehwa was approached by Meekia Mafemera demanding his umbrella which he had given him two weeks back.

Bhokisi who claims that he was joking told Mafemera that he should not bother him over an umbrella which costs a mere US $ 2.

These words did not go well with Mafemera who then grabbed Bhokisi’s shirt and started punching him with clenched fists.

In defense the complainant tried to escape from the scene, but was caught within a few metres by supercharged Mafemera who had an axe which he used to chop off his colleague’s leg.

Mafemera appeared before Marondera Magistrate Ignatus Mhene who remanded him out of custody to June 15 this year.