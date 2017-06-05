Man demands sex from stranger at river bank

Tinashe Zisengwe

A sex starved Kwekwe man has been dragged to court for allegedly demanding sexual intercourse from an unknown local woman at a river bank.

Prosecuting, Mr Andrew Marimo told the court that on April 3 the, Timothy Maredzwa (27) approached the woman who was washing her clothes at Kwekwe River and greeted her.

“After thirty minutes, the accused returned to the river where the complainant was washing her clothes. The accused told the complainant that he wanted to have sexual intercourse with her. The complainant moved away from the water to avoid the complainant,” said Mr Marimo.

The court heard that the accused grabbed the complainant’s hands and started twisting them.

The complainant screamed for help to Ms Sunlight Mutanda who resides near the river.

According to court papers, “The accused dragged the complainant and pushed her, the complainant fell on the rock which was close to the river. The accused then pulled the complainant where there was sand before he put sand in the complainant’s mouth so that she would stop screaming.

The accused unzipped his trouser to try and rape the complainant whilst he went further to force the complainant to open her legs. Since the complainant was also fighting the accused failed to penetrate the complainant.” said the prosecutor.

The court also heard that Maredzwa lifted the complainant from the sand grabbing her by the neck but before he could place her into the water Ms Sunlight Mutanda came to the river and also screamed for help. When the accused heard her voice he fled the scene.

The matter came to light when the complainant reported the matter at Mchakata Police Station.

The complainant was referred to Gweru Provincial Hospital where a medical report was compiled.

Maredzwa pleaded not guilty to the attempted rape charge when he appeared before Provincial Magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa.

He was remanded in custody.