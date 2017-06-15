Man fakes hysteria attacks during court hearing

Edmore Mhangami

There was drama at Kariba criminal court recently after a man faked hysteria attacks during court proceedings.

Itai Mudzikatire (29) of Nyamhunga suburb, Kariba faked being attacked by goblins as a way to divert the court’s attention during the hearing of his theft trial.

The notorious Mudzikatire allegedly started calling for his a pastor saying they were “things” attacking him while in the court deck.

However Ms Sheila Nanzombe summoned him to take the court seriously.

Mudzikatire was then remanded in custody to 9 June.

Mudzikatire was arraigned to answer charges of two counts of theft and unlawful entry.

The state led by prosecutor Mr Webster Dimingu sort to prove that on 23 April this year, the accused pounced on a bar in Kariba during the night and forced his way into the shop through a bar window which he had broken.

The court heard that Mudzikatire stole 750ml of Jack Daniels double black, 750ml Three Ships and US$20.

Mudzikatire was then nabbed by a security guard while on his was out of the bar.

The matter was reported to Kariba Central leading to his arrest.